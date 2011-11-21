* FSA's Turner latest to challenge zero-risk weighting rule
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 Banks holding euro zone
government bonds should have bigger capital buffers as part of a
wider solution to the single currency area's debt crisis,
Britain's top market regulator said.
Financial Services Authority chairman Adair Turner said on
Monday euro zone bonds were a "subsidiary" debt as countries
cannot print money as a last resort to ensure repayment, unlike
with fully sovereign issuers like Britain and the United States.
"Any long-term stable euro zone system will, therefore, have
to include some constraints over subsidiary sovereign debt
issuance, achieved either politically or via the market, or more
likely via both," Turner told the Centre for Financial Studies.
"And that would imply that the current favouritism towards
sovereign debt, inherent in prudential capital liquidity
requirements and in central bank collateral rules, should in
future apply only to fully sovereign debt, and either not apply
at all or to a far lesser extent to subsidiary sovereign debt,"
Turner said.
A solution for the euro zone would also include issuance of
euro bonds that includes a cap on the total amount as this would
then allow the European Central Bank to pursue "quantitative
easing" or printing money, Turner said.
He was the latest top regulator to question current
zero-risk weightings on sovereign debt and, as a senior member
of the world's Financial Stability Board regulatory task force,
his views will have influence.
Currently, banks do not have to set aside capital buffers to
cover holdings of sovereign debt denominated in a country's own
currency, even though in the euro zone credit ratings on some
debt like Greece have been heavily downgraded.
New liquidity buffers for banks and collateral rules at
central banks also favour use of sovereign debt, all of which
has encouraged banks to stock up.
"Sovereign debt is a very particular form of debt and
subsidiary sovereign debt quite different from full sovereign
debt. The euro zone construct was flawed because of a failure to
face that fact," Turner said.
Pressure is building to scrap the zero-risk weighting on
sovereign debt when it comes to calculating bank safety buffers.
Last week the EU's financial services chief Michel Barnier
called for a rethink starting at the global level. Some EU
lawmakers want faster changes, and plan to amend a draft EU bank
capital law now at the approval stage.
