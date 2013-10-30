Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said he would try to schedule a vote in December on the controversial Volcker rule to ban proprietary trading by banks.
Regulators have said they hope to finish the rule, which is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and would prevent banks from making risky trades with their own money, by the end of the year. An initial version was proposed in October 2011 but was never made final.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Wednesday that he would try to hold a vote on the rule in the second week of December. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.