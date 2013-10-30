By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. regulators hope to vote
in December on a rule that would bar banks from gambling with
their own money, the nation's top derivatives regulator said on
Wednesday, a sign that the controversial Volcker rule may soon
become law.
The rule, which was devised by former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker, would prohibit Wall Street banks from
risky trades in financial markets using their own capital, a
practice known as proprietary trading.
The six agencies working on the rule still have not agreed
on a final text of more than 1,000 pages, said Gary Gensler,
chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, though he
indicated a consensus was nearing.
"I am hopeful to try to schedule a public Commission meeting
in the second week of December or third week of December,"
Gensler said, speaking at an unrelated public meeting of the
agency.
The Volcker rule is one of the most prominent reforms under
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, but writing it has
proven to be an acrimonious and drawn-out process because of the
complexity of the matter. It was first proposed in October 2011.
Gensler said the main difficulty with the law was how to
define proprietary trading and distinguish it from market
making, in which banks use their own money to support client
trading, or hedging risk.
Wall Street banks have complained the Volcker rule would eat
into profits and depress client trading, and are worried it
would hamper legitimate activities that are beneficial to
customers, such as market making.
They say that some of the main excesses the rule aims to
prohibit have already gone after the dark days of the financial
crisis, and the proprietary trading desks no longer exist.
Lobbyists have said that JPMorgan's $6.2 billion loss on
derivatives trades put the issue back high on the agenda of
regulators and politicians last year.
"VERY CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS"
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in July singled out the Volcker
rule as a particularly important piece of legislation, and said
he was pushing the other regulators for it to come out before
the end of the year.
President Barack Obama a month later called top U.S.
financial regulators to the White House, instructing them to
speed up the reforms in the face of intense lobbying by banks
and politicians from the right.
"The Volcker provisions of law are some of the most
challenging, prohibit proprietary trading ... but at the same
time permit market making, hedging, underwriting et cetera,"
Gensler told journalists after the Wednesday meeting.
He was responding to a request from fellow Commissioner
Scott O'Malia, who was urging him to disseminate the text in
time for the meeting, to give the CFTC enough time to read the
law and comment on it.
"I don't have a document to send at this point in time but
if I do in the next couple of days I will share it," Gensler
told O'Malia, a Republican.
Gensler is the first person directly involved in the process
to set a tentative date for a decision.
"I think this can get done," he also said, adding that there
were still "lots of very constructive discussions" on the issue
between the regulators.
Adoption of the Volcker rule almost certainly be one of
Gensler's final acts at the helm of the derivatives regulator.
He is in the last year of his tenure, and has to leave the job
by the middle of December.
Once a final joint wording is reached, for the text, it must
be agreed by the three federal banking regulators, the
Securities and Exchange Commission, the CFTC, and the Treasury
Department.
The various agencies will then need to individually approve
the text. In the CFTC's case, there will be a public vote by its
politically-appointed commissioners.