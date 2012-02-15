* Companies send letter to regulators
* Say rule will damage liquidity, capital raising
* Seek discussion, more time to tweak proposal
By Alexandra Alper
Feb 15 A group of large corporations,
including General Electric and Boeing, have joined
the fight against the Volcker rule that limits the ability of
banks to make speculative bets with their own funds.
In a letter to regulators, dated Feb. 14, the companies and
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argue the Dodd-Frank law reform
will "have far-reaching negative consequences that will impede
our ability to raise capital and manage risk."
They say regulators may have overlooked the rule's impact on
end users of financial markets.
The Volcker rule, named for former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker and mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, aims to prevent financial institutions that
receive government backstops, like deposit insurance, from
making risky trades with their own money.
Heralded by supporters as a means to rein in the risk-taking
that nearly toppled the financial system during the 2007-2009
financial crisis, the Volcker rule has been criticized for
taking liquidity out of financial markets.
The rule's first draft was proposed by regulators in October
and it is supposed be finalized before the rule goes into effect
this July, as mandated by law.
It would have the biggest impact on large banks such as
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Companies - from grocery chain Safeway Inc to
healthcare company Abbott Laboratories - are telling
regulators their rule will damage corporate liquidity and make
it harder for businesses to raise money.
"The extensive and granular infrastructure created by the
298-page draft rule runs the risk of restricting financial
institutions from providing businesses with the beneficial
market making and underwriting functions that are needed to
raise debt, issue equities and manage risk," the letter said.
"We strongly urge you to thoroughly evaluate the impact of
additional regulation on American businesses and the broader
economy and not move forward with the implementation of the
Volcker Rule in its current form."
They asked the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp to hold a roundtable with stakeholders and
provide additional time to "identify unintended consequences and
craft policies to avoid them."