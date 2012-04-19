WASHINGTON, April 19 The Federal Reserve on Thursday clarified that banks will have until July 21, 2014, to fully comply with the Volcker rule, a yet-to-be-finalized crackdown on proprietary trading and hedge fund investments.

The Fed also said it has the ability to extend the compliance period.

U.S. regulators have said they will likely miss a July 21, 2012, deadline to finalize the controversial trading ban that threatens to limit Wall Street's profit potential.

Banks have raised concerns that if a rule is not ready by July 21, when the controversial trading restriction takes effect under the Dodd-Frank law, there could be disruptions in markets because of a lack of clarity on how to comply with the crackdown.

The Fed said entities have "the full two-year period provided by the statute to fully conform its activities and investments, unless the Board extends the conformance period."