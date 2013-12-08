WASHINGTON Dec 8 When U.S. regulators adopt the
Volcker rule on Tuesday, they will make good on a promise by
politicians to rein in banks' ability to gamble with their own
money.
The coordinated action by five separate regulatory agencies
is seen sparking a court challenge as Wall Street tries once
again to avoid one of the harshest elements of the
post-financial crisis crackdown.
The rule, championed by former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker,
was a last-minute addition to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law and takes aim at a business that had been a big money
spinner for banks before the crisis.
The measure bans banks from making bets for their own
profits, an activity known as proprietary trading that
regulators deemed too risky for banks that enjoy government
backstops.
But banks argue the roughly 800-page rule will hurt markets
because it is virtually impossible to distinguish profit-seeking
trades from those needed to hedge against risks or trades
executed on behalf of clients.
"For something of this magnitude and this controversial ...
there will be somebody who will challenge it," said Brian
Cartwright, an advisor at consultancy Patomak Global Partners
and a former general counsel at the Securities and Exchange
Commission, one of the agencies voting on the measure.
Banks had hoped the rule would be watered down from when it
was proposed more than two years ago, but JPMorgan Chase & Co's
$6 billion loss in 2012 - named the London Whale after
the giant trading bets the bank took - put an end to that
speculation.
The final rule is expected to tighten potential loopholes,
and could trim billions of dollars in annual revenues from large
banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan.
Legal experts have identified three possible avenues of
attack once the rule becomes final. Banks could challenge on
procedural grounds, including that they did not have an adequate
chance to comment on major new elements the final rule contains
from when it was proposed two years ago.
They could also argue that certain regulators did not
sufficiently analyze the costs and benefits of the rule.
And lastly, they could argue that parts of the rule
hammered out by the regulators contradicts the Dodd-Frank law.
The five agencies involved in Tuesday's final vote are the
Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), all bank regulators,
plus the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
COSTLY GAMBLE
Few banks are expected to individually challenge their
supervisors. Lawyers working on these issues said the likely
candidates to sue were the industry groups that have done so
against other Dodd-Frank rules.
These groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, have so
far been coy about whether they will challenge the Volcker rule.
A hurdle for possible litigants is that regulators have in
all likelihood blocked some of the most obvious routes for a
lawsuit, these lawyers said, potentially making a lawsuit a
risky and costly gamble.
"The agencies have been very attuned to the fact that there
are many who would litigate about what comes out here," said
Satish Kini, co-chair of the banking group of Debevoise &
Plimpton, a law firm in Washington.
Banks could use procedural arguments under the
Administrative Procedures Act, which bans regulators from
writing rules that are "arbitrary and capricious."
If the final rule is tougher and contains substantially new
elements, they could argue they didn't have a chance to comment
on those elements, despite already having sent in 17,000 comment
letters to regulators on the proposed rule.
"(Regulators) have to be quite careful that any changes are
within the scope of the proposal," said Scott Cammarn, a partner
at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.
But the proposed rule was already very detailed, said
another lawyer who asked not to be named, containing more than
350 questions the industry was asked to respond to.
ECONOMIC TEST
Banks could also argue that some of the regulators failed to
meet requirements to conduct proper cost-benefit analyses
weighing the economic impacts of the rule.
Wall Street trade groups have already successfully used this
tactic to defeat other Dodd-Frank rules from the CFTC and SEC,
including one that would have made it easier for shareholders to
nominate directors to corporate boards.
The OCC could be particularly vulnerable to this tactic.
Under a federal law known as the Unfunded Mandates Reform
Act, the OCC must prepare a budgetary statement if a rule will
cost either the government or the private sector more than $100
million, but it decided not to do so.
The Chamber of Commerce has already deemed that decision
"clearly erroneous", in a November letter to regulators.
But attacking an individual agency is a tricky strategy and
the largest Wall Street banks are under Fed oversight.
"If you can't challenge the regulation that applies to bank
holding companies (under the Fed), then it doesn't do you all
that much good to succeed in a challenge against the other
regulations," said Patomak's Cartwright.
Banks could also argue that the rule hammered out by the
regulatory agencies contradicts the Dodd-Frank law, for instance
if it restricts activities that Congress intended to permit such
as hedging or market-making.
Judges could be wary about wading into complex trading
matters, said Cartwright: "They need to be persuaded that they
understand it well enough to know that what was done was
arbitrary and capricious."