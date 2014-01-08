* House Republicans introduce bill to let banks keep some
investments
* House Democrats ask regulators to carve out small banks
* Regulators considering tweaking small part of Volcker rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 Several U.S. lawmakers waded
into a squabble between small banks and their regulators this
week, supporting the companies' efforts to scale back the
so-called Volcker rule which restricts banks' ability to make
bets with their own money.
Two Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on
Wednesday introduced a bill to change the recently finalized
rule so that banks would not have to dump certain investments
backed by trust-preferred securities. These have hybrid
characteristics of debt and equity and can get favorable tax
treatment.
They followed 22 House Democrats, who in a letter dated
Tuesday argued that financial regulators should exempt banks
with less than $15 billion in assets from a portion of the rule
related to the so-called TruPS.
The Volcker rule, which was required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law and was approved by regulators in December, restricts banks'
ability to make bets with their own money and limits their
investments in certain funds.
After the rule was finalized, bank groups said it would
force small firms to sell debt holdings backed by TruPS, which
could result in losses for the banks.
The American Bankers Association, a trade group, sued the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and Federal Reserve to force them to address what the
banks said was an unintended and unfair consequence of the
Volcker rule.
The regulators have since said they are considering tweaking
the rule.
Republicans Jeb Hensarling of Texas, who is chairman of the
House financial services panel, and Shelley Moore Capito of West
Virginia said their bill would allow banks to keep any debt
holdings backed by TruPS that were issued before the Volcker
rule was finalized.
The group of Democrats, including Representative Maxine
Waters of California, said regulators should exempt small banks
from the requirement because Congress intended for those firms
to be treated differently.
"Implementation of the Volcker rule may be inconsistent with
Congress's intention for treatment of these specific
investments," the letter said.