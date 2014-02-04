By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. financial regulators have
formed a working group to coordinate implementation of the
Volcker rule, which bans banks from proprietary trading, top
regulatory officials plan to tell lawmakers on Wednesday.
The group has already met to discuss industry questions
about the controversial rule and plans to meet again later this
week, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White
said in remarks prepared for delivery during a hearing in the
U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.
"Such collaboration should carry forward not just in
implementing the rule, but also in coordinating the compliance
and enforcement of the rule," White said in the remarks, which
were obtained by Reuters.
The Volcker rule, named for former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker, prohibits banks from making speculative bets with
their own money and limits their investments in certain funds.
It was required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
Regulators finalized the long and complex rule in December
2013, and the financial services industry has since been combing
through the details in order to get up to speed before a July
2015 compliance deadline.
Officials from the five agencies behind the rule - the SEC,
the Fed, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) - are scheduled to testify before
the financial services panel on Wednesday.
Shortly after the five agencies approved the final wording,
community banks uncovered an aspect of the rule they said would
have forced them to dump some investments backed by
trust-preferred securities. In January, they convinced
regulators to tweak the rules related to those funds.
Other complicated questions are bound to arise as industry
lawyers parse the about 900-page rule. Bank groups also want to
know how the agencies will handle enforcement in their sometimes
overlapping jurisdictions.
In prepared remarks for Wednesday's hearing, officials said
the new joint working group would coordinate to enforce the rule
and to answer any questions that arise from the industry.
"The CFTC is exploring now whether to take additional steps,
including whether to adopt formal procedures for enforcement of
the rule," Mark Wetjen, acting CFTC chairman, plans to say. The
SEC is already considering new rules to spell out its
enforcement powers under the Volcker rule.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry plans to say his
agency is training examiners to check whether banks are making
the changes to comply with the rules in time.
"We will build upon these initial procedures and training
through the course of the conformance period as we further
assess the progress and needs of our examiners," Curry said in
prepared remarks.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, additional reporting by Sarah
N. Lynch and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Alden Bentley)