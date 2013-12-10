WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. regulators on Tuesday released the final version of the long-awaited Volcker rule that cracks down on banks' speculative trading bets and requires Wall Street chief executives to sign off on internal compliance programs.

The five financial regulators that crafted the rule said that they are extending the deadline by which banks have to fully comply by one year to July 2015.

Regulators are due to formally approve the final rule later on Tuesday.