WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. bank regulators said
on Monday the biggest banks would get until Oct. 1 to submit the
next round of resolution plans known as "living wills," which
were initially due on July 1.
The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
required 11 of the biggest bank holding companies to submit
initial living wills last year. Living wills are blueprints
showing how the banks could be wound down in a crisis.
This year, those banks will have to include in their plans
more detailed information about global issues and any funding or
liquidity problems that could present obstacles to bankruptcy,
the regulators said on Monday.