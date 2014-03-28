WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. risk council is
planning to host a public conference on the asset management
industry in late May to help U.S. regulators assess whether the
sector poses systemic risks to the marketplace, the Treasury
Department said Friday.
The May 19 conference, which will take place at the Treasury
Department, will feature panel discussions moderated by U.S.
regulatory staff and solicit thoughts from industry officials,
academics and other interested parties.
The conference comes at a crucial time for the industry,
which has been engaged in a high-stakes lobbying effort to fend
off the Financial Stability Oversight Council from potentially
imposing additional regulations on large asset managers.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by James Dalgleish)