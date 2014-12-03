By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 3 A sampling of audits of public
companies reviewed last year showed numerous deficiencies in
opinions issued by the four largest U.S. accounting firms, the
top U.S. audit watchdog said on Wednesday.
In a speech before the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman James Doty said that
of the 219 "Big Four" audits that the regulator inspected in the
2013 cycle, 85 of the audit opinions should not have been
issued.
"That doesn't mean inspectors determined that the financial
statements were materially wrong but rather, that without more
work to shore up the audit, the audit report should not have
been issued," Doty said.
The 2013 cycle involved a review of companies' 2012 audits
and financial statements.
Officials at the Big Four U.S. firms -
PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, Ernst & Young
and Deloitte - did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Doty said the 2013 findings were consistent with similar
problems uncovered around the globe by other audit regulators.
Some of those issues, such as problems with valuation, were
detailed in a report released in April.
Doty's remarks came at a U.S. Chamber event where regulators
and executives discussed ways to improve and modernize how
public companies report their financial results.
The PCAOB is a regulatory body created by the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley act to police the quality of the audits issued
for public companies.
Doty noted that restatements were down from prior years.
However, he said audit committees of public companies might
consider checking whether their audit or a competitor's was
among those sampled and found deficient.
He also said that if the PCAOB determined that more work was
needed to justify the audit opinion, then companies should be
asking about who should pay for those services.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)