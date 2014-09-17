WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. consumer watchdog on Wednesday announced plans to scrutinize big non-bank auto finance companies for the first time, citing concerns about how the lenders market car loans and collect on debts.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau already oversees banks that issue car loans and has raised concerns about their lending practices, such as potential discriminatory pricing that has harmed minority borrowers.

The bureau's new proposal would allow it to regulate 38 non-bank auto lenders that make or refinance at least 10,000 loans or leases per year. Those companies make about 90 percent of the non-bank car loans in the United States, the bureau said.

The bureau did not identify which lenders it would scrutinize. But the lending arms of Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co are among the largest non-bank lenders and have snapped up auto finance business from banks.

"We took action after we uncovered auto-lending discrimination at banks we supervise," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "Today's proposal would extend our oversight, allowing us to root out discrimination and ensure consumers are being treated fairly across this market."

Congress created the consumer bureau as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and charged it with scrutinizing mortgages, credit cards and other consumer financial products.

The law also allows the CFPB to identify large participants in other markets to bring under its oversight. Consumer regulators already supervise big debt collectors, consumer reporting agencies, student loan servicers and money transfer firms.

Car loans are the third-largest category of household debt, the CFPB said. As mortgage lending standards were tightened after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, consumer advocates and bank regulators warned that auto loans to subprime borrowers had become the new risky frontier.

General Motors Co's auto finance unit disclosed in August that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating subprime loans it made and securitized since 2007.

Concerns about auto lenders include making sure that borrowers understand the terms of loans, that lenders accurately report consumers' information to credit bureaus and that they do not use illegal debt collection tactics such as repossessing cars while borrowers are current on their loans.

The CFPB also released a report on Wednesday detailing problems with discriminatory lending it found at banks that make auto loans. Supervisory actions against those banks led to about $56 million being returned to harmed borrowers, the bureau said.

Last year, Ally Financial, GM's former financing arm, agreed to pay $98 million in fines and compensation to consumers to settle claims that it charged minority borrowers higher rates than white customers. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Dan Grebler)