WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. consumer watchdog
on Wednesday announced plans to scrutinize big non-bank auto
finance companies for the first time, citing concerns about how
the lenders market car loans and collect on debts.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau already
oversees banks that issue car loans and has raised concerns
about their lending practices, such as potential discriminatory
pricing that has harmed minority borrowers.
The bureau's new proposal would allow it to regulate 38
non-bank auto lenders that make or refinance at least 10,000
loans or leases per year. Those companies make about 90 percent
of the non-bank car loans in the United States, the bureau said.
The bureau did not identify which lenders it would
scrutinize. But the lending arms of Ford Motor Co, Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co are among the
largest non-bank lenders and have snapped up auto finance
business from banks.
"We took action after we uncovered auto-lending
discrimination at banks we supervise," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray said in a statement. "Today's proposal would extend our
oversight, allowing us to root out discrimination and ensure
consumers are being treated fairly across this market."
Congress created the consumer bureau as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and charged it with scrutinizing mortgages,
credit cards and other consumer financial products.
The law also allows the CFPB to identify large participants
in other markets to bring under its oversight. Consumer
regulators already supervise big debt collectors, consumer
reporting agencies, student loan servicers and money transfer
firms.
Car loans are the third-largest category of household debt,
the CFPB said. As mortgage lending standards were tightened
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, consumer advocates and
bank regulators warned that auto loans to subprime borrowers had
become the new risky frontier.
General Motors Co's auto finance unit disclosed in
August that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating
subprime loans it made and securitized since 2007.
Concerns about auto lenders include making sure that
borrowers understand the terms of loans, that lenders accurately
report consumers' information to credit bureaus and that they do
not use illegal debt collection tactics such as repossessing
cars while borrowers are current on their loans.
The CFPB also released a report on Wednesday detailing
problems with discriminatory lending it found at banks that make
auto loans. Supervisory actions against those banks led to about
$56 million being returned to harmed borrowers, the bureau said.
Last year, Ally Financial, GM's former financing arm, agreed
to pay $98 million in fines and compensation to consumers to
settle claims that it charged minority borrowers higher rates
than white customers.
