(Adds comments from bank group, auto dealers)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. consumer watchdog
on Wednesday announced plans to scrutinize big non-bank auto
finance companies for the first time, citing concerns about how
the lenders market car loans and collect on debts.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau already
oversees banks that issue car loans and has raised concerns
about their lending practices, such as potential discriminatory
pricing that has harmed minority borrowers.
The bureau's new proposal would allow it to regulate 38
non-bank auto lenders that make or refinance at least 10,000
loans or leases per year. Those companies make about 90 percent
of the non-bank car loans in the United States, the bureau said.
The bureau did not identify which lenders it would
scrutinize. But the lending arms of Ford Motor Co, Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co are among the
largest non-bank lenders and have snapped up auto finance
business from banks.
"We took action after we uncovered auto-lending
discrimination at banks we supervise," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray said in a statement. "Today's proposal would extend our
oversight, allowing us to root out discrimination and ensure
consumers are being treated fairly across this market."
Congress created the consumer bureau as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and charged it with scrutinizing mortgages,
credit cards and other consumer financial products.
The law also allows the CFPB to identify large participants
in other markets to bring under its oversight. Consumer
regulators already supervise big debt collectors and money
transfer firms.
Car loans are the third-largest category of household debt,
the CFPB said. As mortgage lending standards tightened after the
financial crisis, consumer advocates and bank regulators warned
that auto loans had become the new risky frontier.
The Consumer Bankers Association said it was fair to apply
the same scrutiny to non-bank lenders as to banks. "This is good
for consumers as they should expect to receive the same fair
treatment at any lender they go to," the group said in a
statement.
Concerns about auto lenders include making sure that
borrowers understand the terms of loans and that lenders do not
use illegal debt collection tactics such as repossessing cars
while borrowers are current on their loans.
The CFPB also released a report on Wednesday detailing
problems with discriminatory lending it found at banks that make
auto loans. Supervisory actions against those banks led to about
$56 million being returned to harmed borrowers, the bureau said.
The National Automobile Dealers Association and National
Association of Minority Automobile Dealers said in a joint
statement that the CFPB should provide more information about
how it measures disparities, saying there are "legitimate,
market-based reasons" for differences in interest rates.
Last year, Ally Financial, GM's former financing arm, agreed
to pay $98 million in fines and compensation to consumers to
settle claims that it charged minority borrowers higher rates
than it charged white customers.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Dan Grebler)