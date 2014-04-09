WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. regulators on Wednesday ordered Bank of America to pay $727 million in relief to consumers over practices related to credit card add-on products.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also fined Bank of America $20 million over allegations of deceptive marketing of products and unfair customer billing pratices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined the bank an extra $25 million. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson, Editing by Franklin Paul)