By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, June 3 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
confirmed Timothy Massad as the new chairman of the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and approved two others as
commissioners, filling a leadership gap at the nation's
derivatives regulator.
The Senate confirmed Massad and industry veteran Chris
Giancarlo by voice vote. Earlier on Tuesday, it voted 48-46 to
approve New York lawyer Sharon Bowen.
The agency, which has played a key role in revamping market
oversight after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, was down to just
two commissioners. That limited its ability to make decisions as
it implemented the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
"The commissioners confirmed today will not only help
protect those markets but finish the implementation of reforms
contained in the Wall Street reform act," said Senator Debbie
Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat and head of the Senate Agriculture
Committee.
Massad, who oversaw the U.S. government's $700 billion bank
bailout program at the Treasury Department, and Giancarlo, a
senior official at derivatives broker GFI, faced no
real opposition.
Bowen's confirmation was a closer call. That is because she
also heads the Securities Investor Protection Corp, which is in
a legal fight related to the $7 billion Ponzi scheme perpetrated
by Allen Stanford, who is now serving a 110-year prison
sentence.
The SIPC has denied a request from victims of the scheme for
compensation, prompting a battle with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which wants the group to pay the victims.
Democrats defended her as a hardworking public servant
committed to market transparency.
The three will join Mark Wetjen, a Democrat who acted as
CFTC chairman while Massad awaited confirmation, and Republican
Scott O'Malia.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey, Tom
Brown and Steve Orlofsky)