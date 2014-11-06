CHICAGO Nov 6 Clearinghouses like those
operated by CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange
should be subject to stricter oversight, including
coordinated stress tests, to prevent failure in the face of a
financial shock, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Thursday.
"Clearing members and regulators needs a more systematic
view of what stress tests are performed, at what frequency,
with what assumptions, and with what results," said Fed Governor
Jerome Powell, in prepared remarks at the Chicago Federal
Reserve.
Clearinghouses also "need to develop clear and detailed
(central clearing party) recovery and resolution strategies" in
case, despite stricter standards, they fail, he added.
