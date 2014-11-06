(Refiles to remove dateline)
* Calls for stress-testing, resolution strategies
* Clearinghouses should also bolster liquidity, Powell says
By Ann Saphir and Sarah N. Lynch
Nov 6 Clearinghouses like those operated by CME
Group and Intercontinental Exchange should be
subject to stricter oversight, including coordinated stress
tests, to prevent failure in the face of a financial shock, a
top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"Clearing members and regulators needs a more systematic
view of what stress tests are performed, at what frequency,
with what assumptions, and with what results," Fed Governor
Jerome Powell told bankers and regulators at a Chicago Fed
conference.
Some stress test results could be made public, as regulators
currently do with bank stress tests.
"That would be a very helpful thing," Powell said. "Stress
testing for (central counterparties) is in its early days, but
it's something that we are working on, it's something that's
being worked on all over the world."
In addition, clearinghouses should develop "clear and
detailed" strategies for handling a default or failure, he said.
Clearinghouses serve as an important backstop for the
markets by standing in between parties to guarantee trades and
cushion the blow if someone defaults.
Clearing activity has ramped up since 2010 thanks to the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which required a sizeable
chunk of the $700 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market
to be cleared.
The increase in central clearing, however, is not without
its own risks.
Steering more derivatives into central clearing could
concentrate more risk into the clearinghouses themselves.
To address that concern, U.S. regulators adopted rules
requiring stricter standards for the largest clearinghouses to
make sure they can withstand major financial shock.
Just last week, the Fed announced it had updated its own
guidelines for how clearinghouses and other market utilities
should be managing their risks. The guidelines are largely
aligned with international standards on clearinghouse
governance, credit risk and collateral.
Powell said that in addition to conducting more coordinated
stress tests, other measures should also be considered such as
improved liquidity planning and better transparency about how
clearinghouses are managing their risks.
