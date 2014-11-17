WASHINGTON Nov 17 A U.S. Senate panel on Monday said Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo and executives from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase would appear at a hearing this week on banks' involvement in physical commodities.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations' two-day hearing on Thursday and Friday will focus on banks' ownership of oil, natural gas and aluminum. Top commodities executives from several banks will testify, the panel said.

