By Emily Stephenson and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Nov 17 A heavyweight list of bankers
and regulators will appear before a U.S. Senate committee this
week in a probe into Wall Street's role in commodity markets and
ahead of possible tougher rules from the Federal Reserve.
Markets will weigh every word from Federal Reserve Governor
Daniel Tarullo, in charge of financial regulation at the central
bank, which in January said it would come out with rules to rein
in banks' activities in the market.
Tarullo will testify on Friday, the second of a two-day
hearing of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations that
will focus on banks' ownership of oil, natural gas and aluminum,
the committee said on Monday.
The Senate has been looking into complaints that prices for
raw materials such as aluminum are artificially high because of
long waiting queues in metals warehouses, some of which are run
by banks and commodity traders.
The Fed's announcement in January followed months of growing
public and political pressure to check banks' decade-long
expansion into commodities. The Fed also questioned the initial
rationale for allowing them to trade and invest in raw materials
and lease oil tanks or own power plants.
But it has so far not given any insight into measures it may
be considering as a new policy.
On Thursday, speakers will include Christopher Wibbelman,
the head of Goldman Sachs's warehousing unit Metro
International Trade Services. It will be the first time an
executive from the unit has spoken in public about the
years-long controversy.
Also appearing for the panel, which is led by Senator Carl
Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, will be speakers from JP Morgan
Chase & Co and from Morgan Stanley.
The probe into banks and commodities is seen as Levin's
final target before retiring at the end of this year after
serving on the panel for about 15 years.
Nick Madden at Novelis, the world's top flat-rolled aluminum
maker, is another speaker. He has been a long-time critic of the
warehouse system, run by the London Metal Exchange, which he
says has contributed to soaring physical prices even as the
market has been in surplus.
Two regulators - the Department of Justice and Commodity
Futures Trading Commission - are looking into the issue, and JP
Morgan and large commodity traders such as Glencore,
Xstrata and Trafigura, which all own warehousing companies, have
also come under scrutiny.
