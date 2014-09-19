(Adds more details about the FINRA proposals, background)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Wall Street's self-funded
regulator unveiled a list of proposals on Friday to bolster
rules governing alternative trading platforms like "dark pools,"
computerized high-speed trading, and price transparency in the
corporate bond market.
The list, approved by the governing board of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), calls for new rules that
would require the people on Wall Street who develop computer
algorithms to register with regulators.
Also on the list is a plan that would force alternative
trading platforms to report more data to FINRA about buy and
sell orders as well as additional volume data for certain
off-exchange trades.
In the fixed income space, FINRA also said it plans to
propose stricter rules to enhance the price transparency of the
corporate bond market.
FINRA's proposals, which will now be formally drafted and
issued for public comment, come as U.S. regulators are more
broadly exploring ways to strengthen the resiliency of the
equity and debt markets.
Equity markets have received particular scrutiny in recent
years after a series of major market events, including the 2010
"flash crash" and a 2013 outage of Nasdaq OMX's market
data feed system, damaged investor confidence.
In addition, some critics have raised concerns about the
rise of so-called dark pools, which are anonymous trading
platforms that match buyers and sellers of securities.
Trading data from dark pools is only made available
afterwards, raising questions about the impact on pricing
quality.
Earlier this year, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White announced her agency is also weighing a handful of
rules targeting both dark pools and high-speed trading.
"FINRA's Board has acted in response to Chair White's call
to action in her two landmark speeches earlier this year," FINRA
CEO Richard Ketchum said, adding that the initiatives will
"boost investor confidence."
FINRA has already previously taken some steps to improve
dark pool transparency. Earlier this year, it started to
publicly report aggregated trading volumes occurring in each
dark pool.
Friday's plan calls for expanding that initiative by
including trading data volume outside of the dark pool, such as
trading that is "internalized" by brokers.
The SEC, FINRA and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
have only more recently turned their attention to the fixed
income markets.
One concern has been the lack of disclosure surrounding how
much bond dealers charge to cover their compensation in what
some refer to as "riskless principal transactions."
In these trades, dealers buy securities from customers and
immediately resell them to other dealers.
FINRA's proposal would target these "same day" trades and
require more disclosure on how they are priced.
In addition, FINRA also wants to write rules that require
electronic bond trading venues to provide regulators more
information about the quotes they display.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)