WASHINGTON May 20 High-frequency trading firms
should be required to register with U.S. securities regulators,
the head of Wall Street's self-funded regulator said Tuesday.
"I think it would be a great thing for the (Securities and
Exchange Commission} to focus on whether there should be
registration requirements for active high-frequency traders,"
said Richard Ketchum, the chief executive of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, at FINRA's annual conference.
