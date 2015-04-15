April 14 Global banking regulators are worried
that short-term loans worth trillions of dollars could hinder
their efforts to handle a failing financial institution, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The regulators want changes to terms of repo contracts and
securities-lending agreements, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1DFMXsq)
The plan is regulators' latest bid to end the risk posed by
"too-big-to-fail" firms, which are so huge and interconnected
that regulators believe they pose a threat to the entire
financial system.
Under the proposed changes, firms trading with a troubled
financial institution would agree to temporarily waive some of
their contractual rights, such as early termination of their
contracts, which would buy regulators and the firm time to
arrange a lifeline.
The discussions come at the urging of regulators at the Bank
of England, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp, among others, the report added.
The regulators could not immediately be reached for comment.
A primary focus for regulators in countries in which many
major banks are based, has been to keep a failing firm operating
long enough to find a buyer or recapitalize it, the report said.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R, Sneha Banerjee and Narottam Medhora
in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)