WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. Senate has approved
a bill tweaking the 2010 Dodd-Frank law's treatment of insurers,
a rare adjustment to the Wall Street reform law that had been
sought by the industry.
Senators unanimously agreed on Tuesday to give the U.S.
Federal Reserve more authority to tailor its capital
requirements for insurance firms such as Prudential Financial
and American International Group to reflect the
ways their business models differ from banks'.
The move stemmed from a portion of Dodd-Frank that directed
the Fed to ensure that large, risky non-bank firms face capital
requirements comparable to those placed on banks.
Lawmakers from both parties, including Maine Republican
Senator Susan Collins, who wrote the relevant section of the
reform law, said they did not intend for banks and insurers to
follow the exact same rules.
"I want strong capital standards but they have to make
sense," Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio who
introduced the bill with Collins and Republican Senator Mike
Johanns of Nebraska, said in a statement.
"Applying bank standards to insurers could make the
financial system riskier, not safer," Brown said.
Insurance executives and their state regulators have said
insurers are not subject to runs on the business in the way
banks are in crises and they do not hold the same types of
assets.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen had told lawmakers her agency
recognized the differences between insurers and banks but needed
more authority to tailor its rules.
Democrats have long been hesitant to allow even bipartisan
changes to the sweeping 2010 law for fear its critics would
seize the opportunity to try to revamp large portions of it. The
decision on Tuesday could mean other adjustments to Dodd-Frank
will be allowed to move forward.
The insurance measure, which gives the Fed flexibility as
long as insurers are regulated at the state level, is likely to
pass the U.S. House of Representatives, where a group of
lawmakers introduced a similar bill.
Congress passed the Dodd-Frank law in response to the
economic meltdown that began in 2008. It called for hundreds of
new rules, including new oversight of the massive swaps market,
mortgages and consumer financial products, and large non-bank
financial firms.
