WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced plans to study the potential effects of forcing big insurance companies to meet tough funding restrictions required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

The Wall Street oversight law directed regulators to identify big non-bank financial firms that could pose risks to the U.S. financial system.

Those companies are regulated by the Fed, and must meet capital requirements comparable to those for big U.S. banks. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)