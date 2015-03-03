(Adds details on settlement, background)
WASHINGTON, March 3 JPMorgan Chase will
pay $50 million as part of a national settlement agreement to
compensate homeowners in bankruptcy over the use of robo-signing
and other improper practices, the Department of Justice said on
Tuesday.
The settlement includes cash payments, mortgage loan credits
and loan forgiveness to more than 25,000 homeowners, the
department said in a statement.
Between 2011 and 2013, JPMorgan Chase filed more than 50,000
mortgage payment change notices in bankruptcy courts that had
not been improperly signed and reviewed.
More than 25,000 of them had the signature of former or
current JPMorgan employees who "had nothing to do with"
reviewing the accuracy of the bankruptcy filings, the department
said.
"Our payment change notices were appropriately reviewed and
substantively correct in the overwhelming majority of cases even
though the process for filing them electronically was flawed,"
JPMorgan spokesman Jason Lobo said in an emailed statement.
He added that the company had improved its processes on
electronic signatures for bankruptcy filings.
As part of the proposed settlement, JPMorgan Chase agreed to
pay $22.4 million in credits and second lien forgiveness to
about 400 homeowners. Another $10.8 million will be paid in the
form of credits or refunds to more than 18,000 homeowners.
The lender will also allow its operations to be scrutinized
by an independent compliance reviewer.
The settlement is subject to court approval.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Emily Stephenson and
Dan Grebler)