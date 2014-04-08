WASHINGTON, April 8 Financial regulators will vote shortly to finalize rules requiring the biggest U.S. banks to meet a 6 percent leverage ratio, the regulators said in documents released on Tuesday.

The rules closely follow a proposal issued by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency last year. The biggest eight bank holding companies would face a 5 percent leverage ratio.

Regulators also plan to propose changes to the model for calculating the capital needs of banks to bring it in line with international standards.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Andre Grenon)