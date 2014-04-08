WASHINGTON, April 8 Financial regulators will
vote shortly to finalize rules requiring the biggest U.S. banks
to meet a 6 percent leverage ratio, the regulators said in
documents released on Tuesday.
The rules closely follow a proposal issued by the Federal
Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency last year. The biggest eight bank
holding companies would face a 5 percent leverage ratio.
Regulators also plan to propose changes to the model for
calculating the capital needs of banks to bring it in line with
international standards.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Andre Grenon)