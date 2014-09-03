By Emily Stephenson and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Sept 3
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 U.S. regulators met on
Wednesday to adopt rules for banks to hold enough easy-to-sell
assets to keep them afloat during a crunch, after many were
caught short of cash during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The rules, a key plank of a global agreement to make big
banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup safer,
are a new building block as regulators across the world work to
make banks sturdier and head off a future meltdown.
"Liquidity squeezes were the agents of contagion in the
financial crisis," Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said.
"The (new rule) makes such squeezes less likely by limiting
large banks from taking on excessive liquidity risk."
The regulators also unveiled rules determining how much
money - or margin - swaps buyers and sellers must set aside when
they do trades outside central clearing houses, which makes them
more risky than cleared derivatives trades.
The Fed board will vote on the rules in a public meeting on
Wednesday and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
also will take a vote. The Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency said it had already adopted both rules.
U.S. regulators in October 2013 first proposed the liquidity
rules, which were more stringent than the global agreement, with
a shorter phase-in period for domestic banks.
The Federal Reserve said big U.S. banks would need to hold a
total of about $2.5 trillion in highly liquid assets by 2017.
The institutions would have a shortfall of about $100 billion if
that threshold applied today, the Fed said.
Banks must maintain enough liquid assets on hand to survive
a 30-day squeeze. Banks with more than $250 billion in assets
will have to tabulate their liquidity needs every day, while
smaller institutions will calculate theirs monthly.
Fed staff said they want to work on a plan to eventually
include the most liquid municipal bonds in the asset buffer,
although for now they will not count, something that has
frustrated state and local government officials.
Global regulators also are working on an additional
requirement that would force banks to calculate their liquidity
needs over a full year, the so-called Net Stable Funding Ratio.
On top of that, the Fed is working on rules to rein in banks
that heavily rely on short-term funding tools.
Staff also recommended that the Fed repropose margin
requirements for swap trades conducted outside clearing houses,
which function as middlemen by taking on the risk that trading
partners cannot deliver on their promises.
Swaps, which mushroomed during the pre-crisis boom, must now
be routed through clearing houses but some are so complex that
they are still not cleared, and the new rules set out how much
money trading partners need to set aside to cover risk.
The margin rules largely followed a global agreement
released in 2013. The U.S. proposal was somewhat stricter in its
definition of large financial end users, agency staff said.
