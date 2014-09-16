WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A U.S. Democratic senator on
Tuesday urged the Federal Reserve and other bank regulators to
revamp the treatment of municipal bonds in recently finalized
rules aimed at making sure banks can survive a cash crunch.
Bank regulators finished rules on Sept. 3 that require big
institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup
to hold a certain amount of highly liquid, or easily sellable,
assets.
Assets such as U.S. Treasuries count toward the buffer but
municipal bonds do not.
Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the No. 3 Senate
Democrat, said that could have a "chilling effect," reducing
banks' interest in debt issuances by local and state
governments.
He said New York City, which he said is the second-largest
U.S. issuer of municipal debt, would struggle to finance
infrastructure projects if banks did not invest in its bonds.
"These debt issuances from certain state and local
municipalities are considered high quality liquid assets by the
markets and they should be treated as such under the rule,"
Schumer said in the letter.
The rules are aimed at prevent the problems experienced
during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when many institutions
were caught without enough cash on hand to meet collateral needs
and customer withdrawals.
Regulators said when they finalized the new liquidity
requirements that they were studying whether certain local
governments' debt was liquid enough that it should be counted.
Cities and states said leaving them out of the liquid asset
buffer would raise their borrowing costs, making it more
difficult to fund schools, hospitals and new buildings.
Schumer said on Tuesday that he appreciated that regulators
were willing to take a closer look at individual municipalities'
debt and asked them to tell him when to expect a proposed rule
incorporating municipal bonds into the liquid asset buffer.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)