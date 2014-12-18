BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday said U.S. regulators will seek public comments on potential risks posed by asset managers.
Lew said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which he chairs, would vote on whether to seek information on asset managers' risks related to liquidity, leverage, operations and resolution. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year