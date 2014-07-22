BRIEF-Thriven Global initiats negotiations with Modern State Management Ltd
* Initiated negotiations with Modern State Management Limited to acquire its 39pct equity stake in Mulpha Argyle Property (MAPSB)
(Adds Treasury declines comment)
July 22 U.S. regulators are set to label Metlife Inc systemically important, subjecting it to stricter oversight by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) could make the decision on July 31, when it is likely to meet, according to the Bloomberg report. (bloom.bg/1rz1sJd)
The vote could, however, be delayed as the council has not formally closed its review of the insurer, which has been under consideration for being labelled systemically important for more than a year, according to the Bloomberg report.
MetLife would have 30 days to request a hearing before the FSOC to contest the decision. The regulators would then hold a vote to make a final decision about designating MetLife.
Chris Stern, spokesman for Metlife, declined to comment. Treasury Department spokeswoman Suzanne Elio also declined to comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Andrew Hay)
* Initiated negotiations with Modern State Management Limited to acquire its 39pct equity stake in Mulpha Argyle Property (MAPSB)
* Distributable income for 1Q 2017 was S$21.8 million, 47.6% higher than 1Q 2016