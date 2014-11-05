WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. council of regulators that polices for destabilizing market risks is holding a series of private meetings with the financial industry to improve the process for designating large firms as "systemic," the U.S. Treasury confirmed Wednesday.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council is holding a series of closed-door meetings, including several planned on Nov. 12, where industry groups will get to vent their frustrations with the process for how the council determines which firms pose high risks and should face heightened oversight.

The FSOC is a council of regulators chaired by the Treasury secretary and comprised of the heads of the top financial regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, and it has the power to designate large firms as "systemic" - a tag that comes with strict supervision by the Fed and higher capital requirements. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Doina Chiacu)