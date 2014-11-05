(Adds background, details on who will attend meetings)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. council of regulators
that polices for destabilizing market risks is holding a series
of private meetings with the financial industry to improve the
process for designating large non-bank firms "systemic," the
U.S. Treasury confirmed Wednesday.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council is holding a
series of closed-door meetings, including several on Nov. 12,
when industry groups will get to vent frustrations with the
process the council uses to determine which firms pose high
risks and should face heightened oversight.
Some lawmakers and trade groups have complained the process
is opaque and that firms do not have adequate time to contest a
designation.
The FSOC is a council of regulators chaired by the Treasury
secretary and comprised of the heads of the top financial
regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
It was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law
and has the power to designate large firms "systemic" - a tag
that involves strict supervision by the Fed and higher capital
requirements.
The FSOC has already designated General Electric Co's
GE Capital, Prudential Financial Inc and American
International Group Inc.
It recently proposed designating Metlife Inc, which
is fiercely opposing the move. The council has also explored the
asset management sector for potential risks.
The FSOC has taken steps to address some concerns, and
earlier this year adopted new standards such as providing more
details from its closed-door meetings.
FSOC officials including Treasury Secretary Jack Lew have
said they are looking for further ways to improve the systemic
designation process.
A Treasury spokeswoman said upcoming discussions with
stakeholders are "consistent" with the council's prior
commitment to explore further changes.
The Treasury has divided the Nov. 12 meetings into three
separate groups, according to several sources familiar with the
matter.
The first meeting will be with five major trade groups that
earlier this year submitted a petition to the FSOC calling for
changes in the process so companies under consideration can be
notified sooner and have more options to contest a designation.
The FSOC has a three-stage process to designate firms, but
companies complain they do not get adequate data or notice to
let them contest it or understand it.
Those groups were the American Council of Life Insurers, the
American Financial Services Association, the Association of
Institutional Investors and the asset management group of the
Securities and Financial Markets Association.
The second meeting will be attended by other interested
parties, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Investment
Company Institute, while the third will involve academics or
experts from think tanks.
All participants were asked to come to the meeting prepared
to discuss ways to improve transparency, the designation process
and how companies are notified, and what things FSOC should
consider each year when it re-evaluates whether companies should
remain designated.
