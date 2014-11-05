(Adds background, details on who will attend meetings)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. council of regulators that polices for destabilizing market risks is holding a series of private meetings with the financial industry to improve the process for designating large non-bank firms "systemic," the U.S. Treasury confirmed Wednesday.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council is holding a series of closed-door meetings, including several on Nov. 12, when industry groups will get to vent frustrations with the process the council uses to determine which firms pose high risks and should face heightened oversight.

Some lawmakers and trade groups have complained the process is opaque and that firms do not have adequate time to contest a designation.

The FSOC is a council of regulators chaired by the Treasury secretary and comprised of the heads of the top financial regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and has the power to designate large firms "systemic" - a tag that involves strict supervision by the Fed and higher capital requirements.

The FSOC has already designated General Electric Co's GE Capital, Prudential Financial Inc and American International Group Inc.

It recently proposed designating Metlife Inc, which is fiercely opposing the move. The council has also explored the asset management sector for potential risks.

The FSOC has taken steps to address some concerns, and earlier this year adopted new standards such as providing more details from its closed-door meetings.

FSOC officials including Treasury Secretary Jack Lew have said they are looking for further ways to improve the systemic designation process.

A Treasury spokeswoman said upcoming discussions with stakeholders are "consistent" with the council's prior commitment to explore further changes.

The Treasury has divided the Nov. 12 meetings into three separate groups, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

The first meeting will be with five major trade groups that earlier this year submitted a petition to the FSOC calling for changes in the process so companies under consideration can be notified sooner and have more options to contest a designation.

The FSOC has a three-stage process to designate firms, but companies complain they do not get adequate data or notice to let them contest it or understand it.

Those groups were the American Council of Life Insurers, the American Financial Services Association, the Association of Institutional Investors and the asset management group of the Securities and Financial Markets Association.

The second meeting will be attended by other interested parties, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Investment Company Institute, while the third will involve academics or experts from think tanks.

All participants were asked to come to the meeting prepared to discuss ways to improve transparency, the designation process and how companies are notified, and what things FSOC should consider each year when it re-evaluates whether companies should remain designated. (Editing by Karey Van Hall, Doina Chiacu and Eric Walsh)