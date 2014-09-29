BRIEF-Alm. Brand launches share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 mln
* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday said it ordered Flagstar Bank to pay $37.5 million over violations of mortgage servicing rules that took effect earlier this year.
The CFPB said Flagstar hurt borrowers' attempts to stay in their homes by failing to notify them when applications for foreclosure relief were incomplete, denying loan modifications to eligible people and taking too long to finalize modifications. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre