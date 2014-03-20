March 20 The Federal Reserve said on Thursday that all but one of the 30 banks it subjected to its annual stress tests had sufficient capital to withstand a hypothetical economic crisis. Only Zions Bancorporation, a Salt Lake City, Utah-based lender with $56.0 billion in assets, would be left with a regulatory capital ratio beneath the Fed's 5.0 percent minimum under the exercise. The results of the tests inform regulators' decision on whether to allow banks to repurchase their shares or pay dividends in the coming year. That announcement will be made on March 26. Below is a table of how each bank would perform in a scenario in which the unemployment rate rises to 11.25 percent, the stock market falls by nearly 50 percent, and home prices decline by one-quarter over a 15-month period: Bank holding company Projected minimum tier 1 common ratios under severely adverse scenario Zions Bancorporation 3.5 M&T Bank Corp 5.9 Bank of America Corp 6.0 Morgan Stanley 6.1 Ally Financial Inc 6.3 JPMorgan Chase & Co 6.3 Goldman Sachs Group 6.8 Inc HSBC North America 6.8 Holdings Inc. Citigroup Inc 7.0 Santander Holdings 7.3 USA, Inc. Huntington Bancshares 7.4 Inc BMO Financial Corp 7.6 Capital One Financial 7.6 Corp UnionBanCal 8.1 Corporation BB&T Corp 8.2 U.S. Bancorp 8.2 Wells Fargo & Co 8.2 Fifth Third Bancorp 8.3 Comerica Inc 8.4 BBVA Compass 8.5 Bancshares, Inc SunTrust Banks Inc 8.7 Regions Financial Corp 8.8 PNC Financial Services 9.0 Group Inc KeyCorp 9.2 RBS Citizens Financial 10.7 Group, Inc. Northern Trust Corp 11.4 American Express Co 12.6 Bank of New York 13.1 Mellon Corp Discover Financial 13.1 Services State Street Corp 13.3 (Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Leslie Adler)