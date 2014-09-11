(Refiled to give full second name of speaker in final
paragraph)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Tensions are growing between
regional regulators over a proposal on collateral requirements
that would make it more costly for Asian companies to trade with
European banks in off-exchange derivatives -- the often complex
financial products used to hedge against price swings in
underlying assets ranging from interest rates to commodities.
Banks and investors have already criticised Europe for
diverging from agreed international standards and have warned
that the European proposal could increase the cost of trading
over-the-counter derivatives, such as interest rate swaps, in
Asia by hundreds of billions of dollars, threatening systemic
stability and potentially forcing EU banks out of the Asian OTC
derivatives markets.
"This is a huge concern for EU banks," said John Ho,
Co-Head, Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking Legal, at Standard
Chartered in Singapore. "If this goes through, EU banks
operating in Asia will be put at a competitive disadvantage."
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission, Japan's
Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of
Singapore, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, as well as a
number of Asian central banks, have raised concerns behind the
scenes and are in discussions with EU regulators on the matter,
according to several individuals with knowledge of the
discussions.
One official at Japan's FSA, who declined to be named due to
the sensitivity of the issue, said international harmonisation
of the new rules was "critical" and that the FSA was liaising
with foreign regulators on the matter.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission said it was "well
aware" of the issues raised by banks and foreign watchdogs and
added that the Commission was working with Europe's banking and
securities regulators on "appropriate responses".
The EU proposal comes amid growing international strain over
the implementation of new rules drawn up by the G20 nations
governing off-exchange derivatives markets in the wake of the
financial crisis, which has sparked a number of diplomatic
skirmishes.
"The U.S. and Europe have a very outward-looking approach and
put a lot of hurdles into the Asian market," said Michael
Steinbeck-Reeves of Catalyst Consulting in Japan, who is working
with banks on the new rules. "We have to hope the regulators
don't end up in a battle over this."
$10.2 TRILLION
Regulators internationally are overhauling the global OTC
derivatives market after it emerged that companies like failed
U.S. insurer AIG amassed huge amounts of unseen risk exposure
through trading privately-negotiated derivatives such as credit
default swaps.
New rules aim to make trading OTC derivatives safer by
pushing as many as possible through clearing houses, which sit
in-between a trade to guarantee payment if either counterparty
defaults.
However, around $127 trillion worth of the global $600
trillion OTC derivatives market are too complex to be cleared,
according to research published by the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association in 2012.
New international guidelines subsequently agreed by global
regulatory banking and securities bodies the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in September 2013 aim to make
trading these non-clearable OTC derivatives safer by requiring
banks to take collateral - such as bonds or equities - from a
counterparty as protection should either party default.
The process, known as "bilateral margining", dramatically
increases the cost of trading derivatives by tying up liquid
assets. The ISDA estimated that in the worst-case scenario the
implementation of bilateral margining globally could suck up
$10.2 trillion.
Regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia are in the
process of turning the BCBS-IOSCO guidelines into national law,
with Europe publishing its draft rules in April, followed by
Japan in July and the U.S. earlier this month.
But Europe's draft rules have caused consternation among EU
banks and Asian regulators by effectively requiring EU banks to
treat counterparties based outside Europe as riskier than EU
trading partners, even though many such entities have higher
credit-ratings than their EU peers.
"The EU proposal has departed from the BCBS IOSCO
guidelines in a number of ways and has created a two-tier
playing field for EU and non-EU entities," said Keith Noyes,
regional director, Asia Pacific at ISDA.
Specifically, the rules exempt small-scale European 'end
users' of OTC derivatives, such as a food manufacturer hedging
exposure to sugar prices, from posting margin, but does not
exempt the same types of firms based outside Europe.
Similarly, the draft rules exempt European central banks, the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan from posting
collateral when trading with EU banks, but all other central
banks will be required to do so.
TURF WAR
The proposal is especially worrying for Asian regulators
because European banks are major providers of liquidity to the
Asian OTC derivatives market, said bankers and derivatives
experts, and many Asian companies do not have the liquid assets
or operational resources necessary to meet the EU's demands.
"In the short term, Asia would be impacted without that
liquidity. But in the long term, EU banks will find it hard to
compete in these markets if they must demand margin when their
competitors do not have to," said Noyes.
ICI Global, the international investor group, has warned
that the EU draft rules "could threaten systemic stability".
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Hong Kong's de facto
central bank, said it "noted" the EU's divergence from
international standards, and added it would "continue the
dialogue with the EU authorities on various cross-border issues,
including the application of the proposed bilateral margin
rules, in order to maximise global consistency."
Singapore's MAS said it would "monitor developments" on
cross-border rules "closely."
The European Commission is expected to provide feedback on
the draft rules later this year.
One person familiar with the Commission's thinking said the
regulator was sympathetic to industry concerns but the issue was
not currently a priority and Europe was unlikely to back down on
all the contentious aspects of the draft.
However, critics said the EU proposal is a further example
of growing Western extra-territoriality, whereby U.S. and
European regulators look to impose their post-financial crisis
rules on foreign jurisdictions, including each other's.
The strategy, which aims to ensure that U.S. and European
banks can't escape tough domestic rules by moving to more
relaxed foreign jurisdictions, has led to turf-wars between the
U.S and Europe, and stirred discontent among Asian regulators
who feel their sovereignty has been trampled upon.
The United States and Europe, for example, have reached a
deadlock over whether they will approve each other's clearing
houses, Reuters reported earlier this month, while European and
Asian regulators locked horns over a similar issue last year.
"Asia is constantly one step behind, trying to go with the
spirit of the foreign rules," said Steinbeck-Reeves. "The US and
Europe aren't always sympathetic to this."
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)