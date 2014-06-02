WASHINGTON, June 2 A group of retail merchants
will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal involving
Federal Reserve rules that allow banks to charge debit card
'swipe fees' that retailers view as too high, an attorney for
the merchants said on Monday.
Doug Kantor, an attorney with Steptoe & Johnson in
Washington, said the merchants believed it was a case the court
"ought to hear." An appeals court in March upheld the Fed's
rules, which limit the fees businesses pay to banks when
customers use debit cards to purchase goods or services.
The rules were required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
Merchants argued the Fed's caps on the fees were higher than
lawmakers had intended.
