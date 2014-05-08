BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 8 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Thursday called on regulators to revamp a variety of new bank rules, including the way capital minimums are set for big firms and exempting mid-sized banks from some rules.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the Fed's point person on financial regulation, said a "rationalization" of some rules would reduce costs for banks but still achieve the goals of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.