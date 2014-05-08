WASHINGTON May 8 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Thursday called on regulators to revamp a variety of new bank rules, including the way capital minimums are set for big firms and exempting mid-sized banks from some rules.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the Fed's point person on financial regulation, said a "rationalization" of some rules would reduce costs for banks but still achieve the goals of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)