WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. financial risk council adopted new transparency measures on Wednesday, after critics raised concerns that the group is too secretive about its decision-making process.

In a unanimous vote, the Financial Stability Oversight Council agreed to give the public seven days' notice about upcoming meetings and agenda items. It also said it would start publishing "read-outs" from closed-door sessions. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)