BRIEF-Mitek Industries says acquired Wrightsoft Corporation
* Mitek industries says acquired Wrightsoft Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. financial risk council adopted new transparency measures on Wednesday, after critics raised concerns that the group is too secretive about its decision-making process.
In a unanimous vote, the Financial Stability Oversight Council agreed to give the public seven days' notice about upcoming meetings and agenda items. It also said it would start publishing "read-outs" from closed-door sessions. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.