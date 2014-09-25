WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday said US Bancorp agreed to pay about $57 million because of problems related to identity theft protection products it sold consumers.

The OCC said US Bank would pay it a $4 million civil penalty and a separate $5 million fine to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It also must pay about $48 million to harmed borrowers.

The bank neither admitted nor denied the findings, the OCC said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)