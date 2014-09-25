Russia cenbank says foreign players pose no strong risks for rouble
MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday said US Bancorp agreed to pay about $57 million because of problems related to identity theft protection products it sold consumers.
The OCC said US Bank would pay it a $4 million civil penalty and a separate $5 million fine to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It also must pay about $48 million to harmed borrowers.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the findings, the OCC said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK, April 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb faces trial on Wednesday in what authorities have called the first criminal securities fraud case involving municipal bonds.