By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. financial regulators
said on Thursday that US Bank will pay about $57 million to
resolve allegations it charged consumers for services they did
not actually receive.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank, a unit of US
Bancorp, would pay a total of $9 million in fines and
about $48 million in restitution to harmed borrowers.
The bank offered identity theft protection and credit
monitoring services as "add-ons" to mortgages and checking
accounts. Some borrowers were billed for the services even
though they never activated them, and some paid for the products
for years without receiving any benefits, regulators said.
Bank regulators have been cracking down on marketing and
billing practices tied to these extra products. The consumer
bureau said it has taken seven enforcement actions involving
such products, including fines against Bank of America,
JPMorgan Chase and Discover.
"We have consistently warned companies about practices
related to add-on products and we will do what is necessary to
prevent further harm to consumers," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray said in a statement on Thursday.
US Bank neither admitted nor denied the findings.
Regulators said the add-on products were marketed by US Bank
and sold by a third-party vendor. Dana Ripley, a spokesman for
the bank, said US Bank ended its relationship with the vendor,
Affinion Group, two years ago.
"We will be compensating customers who did not receive full
services from Affinion, and providing our apology," Ripley said.
Michael Bush, a spokesman for Affinion Group, said the
problem was related to a requirement that consumers submit
authenticating information before they could receive the
service. Some consumers never provided that information but were
billed anyway, the CFPB said.
"We proactively built and implemented a solution over two
years ago to obtain the required authorizations upon enrollment
to our service," Bush said on Thursday.
Affinion also provided services to Capital One Financial
, which was fined in 2012 by financial regulators over
add-on products.
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law
and charged with overseeing products such as mortgages and
credit cards. The OCC oversees national banks.
Regulators said US Bank must provide refunds to more than
420,000 customers who paid for services they did not receive. It
also must improve its oversight of add-on products and outside
service providers, the agencies said.
