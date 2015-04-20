* Plan for one banking regulator, not three
* OCC would be abolished under plan
* Smaller group in FSOC would decide on systemic
designations
* Merge SEC and CFTC, plan says
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. financial
regulatory system is outdated and riddled with loopholes, former
Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker said on Monday as he
offered an overhaul plan to make watchdogs more effective.
The rise of the shadow banking sector - companies that
provide credit but are not regulated as banks - demonstrates the
urgency of regulatory reform, which failed to take root after
the 2007-09 financial crisis, he said.
"The underlying problem is the growth of the non-bank part
of the system," Volcker told Reuters.
"It's bad enough having all this duplication and
inefficiency when everything was concentrated in the banks, but
now the nonbanks are more important in credit creation than the
banks," he said in an interview after a news conference.
Volcker, 87, is an influential central banking veteran who
lent his name to a central provision in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law
to rein in Wall Street. The measure prohibits banks from
speculating with their own money, or proprietary trading.
The oversight of banks should be concentrated in one agency,
the Prudential Supervisory Authority, rather than in the three
bodies that presently share the task, Volcker said.
Under the plan, the Federal Reserve would maintain authority
for rule making, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp would
still be responsible for winding down banks in trouble.
But the third regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency, would be eliminated.
Volcker also said that the top U.S. risk council - a body
that groups the major watchdogs and is often criticized as
unwieldy - should be streamlined and hand over some of its tasks
to a more nimble group.
The Treasury Secretary would continue to chair the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) under the Volcker plan, but
would no longer have a vote on it, to avoid the appearance of
subjecting it to political expediency.
The council would set up a smaller group, the Systemic
Issues Committee, which would determine which companies or
activities should be subject to regulation, even if they were
outside the mandate of the existing watchdogs.
The report also proposed to merge the two main market
regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
