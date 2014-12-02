WASHINGTON Dec 2 A top U.S. regulator on Tuesday called on Congress to exempt small banks from the Volcker rule, one of the toughest requirements included in the 2010 financial reforms.

U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said eliminating unnecessary rules for small banks would lower the cost of regulatory compliance and make it easier for them to serve their communities.

The Volcker rule, part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, blocks banks from making speculative trades with their own money. It also limits their investments in certain funds.

"We don't believe it is necessary to include smaller institutions under the Volcker rule in order to realize congressional intent, and we recommend exempting banks and thrifts with less than $10 billion in assets," Curry said in prepared remarks for a speech in Los Angeles.

Lawmakers included the Volcker rule in financial reforms in an effort to prevent big banks from making risky trades that could threaten financial stability. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and others were forced to wind down parts of their trading operations to comply with the rules.

Small banks say they did not participate in much of the activity that sparked the 2007-2009 financial crisis but still face steep costs to comply with Volcker and other requirements.

Many lawmakers and regulators agree. Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo suggested exempting small banks from the rule during a Senate hearing in September.

Curry said his agency, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), also thinks Congress should allow federal savings associations to offer more financial services without having to change their charters first. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)