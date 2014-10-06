WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. President Barack Obama is
urging the country's top financial market regulators to find
additional ways to "prevent excessive risk-taking across the
financial system," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on
Monday.
Obama spoke about his concerns in a closed-door meeting
convened earlier with the heads of regulators at the Federal
Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
among others.
Earnest said that regulators can take steps to reduce
excessive risk-taking as they work to finalize rules targeting
compensation structures and capital standards.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney)