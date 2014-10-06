(Adds details about meeting with Obama and Wall Street
regulators)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama
gathered the top U.S. market regulators at the White House on
Monday and urged them to look for ways to tailor rules based on
financial firms' size and complexity.
The White House, in a readout of the meeting, also said
Obama pushed the regulators to look for additional ways to
prevent excessive risk in the financial system, possibly through
bank pay rules and capital standards.
The meeting, which included Federal Reserve Chairman Janet
Yellen and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, came a few hours before
the regulators were due to meet again in an open session of the
Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC.
The statement did not specify how Obama wanted the
regulators to tailor financial reforms.
Regulators are still finalizing rules called for in the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act, which aims to strengthen the
financial system after the 2007-2009 credit crisis shattered
confidence throughout global markets.
Some firms have complained that certain rules are not a good
fit. Lawmakers have sympathized with community banks that say
compliance costs are unduly burdensome, and with large insurers
that say capital rules designed for banks are inappropriate for
their business model.
It was not immediately clear whether Obama's comments to
regulators were specifically geared toward insurers.
The White House said participants in the closed-door meeting
also discussed the importance of coordination through FSOC and
the need to address any areas of overlap or gaps in oversight.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jim Loney and Peter
Cooney)