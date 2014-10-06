WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama urged
U.S. financial regulators on Monday to consider tailoring
standards for the "size and complexity" of different financial
institutions, according to a statement by the White House about
a closed-door meeting to discuss Wall Street reforms.
Obama's meeting came just a few hours before the regulators
are slated to convene an open session of the Financial Stability
Oversight Council, a panel that polices for systemic risks and
has the power to impose additional rules on large non-bank
firms, such as insurers.
Insurers, asset managers and other firms have pushed back
against more regulation, saying they fear they will be subjected
to the same rules as banks.
