By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 14 Richard Bove, a well-known
banking analyst with an independent voice who was once sued by a
large Florida bank for defamation, appears to be moving on from
Rochdale Securities LLC.
Bove told Reuters on Friday that he has not agreed to join
any firm, including Cantor Fitzgerald, which was tweeted earlier
in the day as the company he is moving to. But he left the door
open as to his future.
Bove's response to an e-mail query suggested a decision will
be forthcoming.
"I am not able to discuss my plans until Tuesday of next
week according to my lawyer," Bove said, referring to Dec. 18.
Bove indicated last week that he is considering several job
offers, according to media reports, after an unauthorized $1
billion trade in Apple shares in October saddled Rochdale with a
$5 million loss.
Rochdale has been seeking a potential buyer, though the
Stamford, Connecticut-based firm has been struggling to keep
staff since the loss.
Bove was sued in July 2008 by BankAtlantic Bancorp, which
accused the analyst of defaming the bank by mentioning its name
in a research note titled "Who is Next?"
Bove's report came two days after federal regulators seized
IndyMac Bancorp Inc, a large mortgage lending specialist whose
failure was part of an unfolding U.S. housing debacle that two
months later exploded into a full-blown global financial crisis.
BankAtlantic was ranked in the bottom 20 percent of two
metrics used to analyze 100 banking companies.
The analyst, a frequent guest on financial television, was
early in warning that the problematic mortgage-backed securities
many large U.S. banks held were ticking time bombs that
eventually would have to be accounted for.
Bove resigned from Ladenburg Thalmann in 2009 following a
disagreement over the settlement with BankAtlantic, now known as
BBX Capital Corporation.
The lawsuit succeeded in intimidating Bove and forced him to
leave Ladenburg Thalmann, the analyst told Reuters in 2009.