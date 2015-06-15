LONDON, June 15 Rising costs for information
technology infrastructure pose greater concerns for financial
services firms than regulation or cyber attacks, a survey showed
on Monday.
IT costs came second only to macroeconomic concerns such as
the impact of quantitative easing, according to the survey by
global risk adviser Willis of senior executives at 150
banks, insurers, reinsurers, asset managers, hedge funds and
financial technology companies worldwide.
"There is a rise of new entrants that are using new
technology," said Mary O'Connor, global head of Willis'
financial institutions group.
"Banks know they need to respond to that."
Banks and insurers have been seen as slow in responding to
new technology, leaving the door open for newcomers to steal
market share.
Regulation was the third-highest worry, according to the
survey, with the increasingly heavy rulebook prompting people to
leave the sector or move to more lightly-regulated firms.
These could include financial technology firms, or even
mobile phone companies that may not come under financial market
regulation at all, O'Connor said.
The fourth-highest concern was that widespread use of
technology was creating new risks such as cyber crime.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)