BRIEF-Cobiz Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 30.9 percent y/y at 267.8 million yuan ($42.83 million)
* Says expects H1 net profit down 30-50 percent y/y at 380-530 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vap88v; link.reuters.com/cep88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.