BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 China's Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Anbang Insurance Group bought shares, up its stake to 20 percent as of December 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sCUOhL
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR